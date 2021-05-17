Slow Capital Inc. Sells 2,191 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,360 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $135.40 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.88 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.