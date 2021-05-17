SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.04

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.04 and traded as high as $18.45. SLR Investment shares last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 156,722 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point raised shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

The stock has a market cap of $778.43 million, a P/E ratio of -153.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

In other SLR Investment news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Ares Management LLC grew its position in SLR Investment by 57.0% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,223,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after buying an additional 443,976 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 5.8% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 231,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 30,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

