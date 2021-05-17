Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 107.34% from the company’s previous close.

EM has been the subject of a number of other reports. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.90 target price for the company.

Shares of Smart Share Global stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.27. 6,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,257. Smart Share Global has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

