SmartCash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.44 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. SmartCash has a market cap of $20.06 million and $1.44 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,158.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,388.80 or 0.07674099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,090.96 or 0.02470525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.84 or 0.00640499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00205097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.25 or 0.00790905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $289.84 or 0.00656363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007505 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.32 or 0.00539678 BTC.

About SmartCash

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.