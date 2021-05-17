SmartCash (SMART) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.44 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, SmartCash has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $20.06 million and $1.44 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,158.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,388.80 or 0.07674099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,090.96 or 0.02470525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.84 or 0.00640499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00205097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.25 or 0.00790905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.84 or 0.00656363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007505 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.32 or 0.00539678 BTC.

About SmartCash

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

