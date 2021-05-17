SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$30.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.64.

Shares of TSE SRU.UN traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,919. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$19.25 and a 12 month high of C$29.64. The stock has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.18.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

