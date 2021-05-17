SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$33.00 at Canaccord Genuity

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.25 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SRU.UN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.21.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 168,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,993. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.18. The stock has a market cap of C$4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$19.25 and a 12 month high of C$29.64.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

