SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at TD Securities

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.69% from the company’s current price.

SNC has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.19.

Shares of SNC traded up C$0.17 on Monday, hitting C$32.34. 798,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,573. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$33.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion and a PE ratio of -6.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

