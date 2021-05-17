SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNC. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.19.

TSE:SNC traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.52. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$33.40.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

