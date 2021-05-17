SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Set at C$35.00 by Cfra

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) received a C$35.00 price target from equities research analysts at Cfra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cfra’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNC. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.19.

Shares of TSE SNC traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$32.34. 798,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,573. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$33.40. The stock has a market cap of C$5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.52.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current year.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

