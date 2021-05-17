SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$25.00. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNC. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.19.

Shares of SNC stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$32.34. 798,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,573. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$17.50 and a 52-week high of C$33.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

