Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,046 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Snowflake worth $54,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Snowflake by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071,445 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,462,000 after buying an additional 503,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after buying an additional 224,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 994,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,715,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.46.

NYSE SNOW opened at $209.99 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.09.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $7,018,038.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,562,465.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

