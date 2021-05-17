SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Hits $24.55 on Top Exchanges

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $380,200.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $24.55 or 0.00054652 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00090088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.28 or 0.00450261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.37 or 0.00227870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004967 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $600.65 or 0.01337039 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00042280 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,036 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.