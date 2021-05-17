SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Holdings Decreased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,542,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 959.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $218.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

