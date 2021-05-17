Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 48.77% and a negative return on equity of 106.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,617,365 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 182.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,174,567 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,026,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 325,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the first quarter worth about $118,000. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sonim Technologies news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $1,920,734.40. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.