Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sotera Health in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sotera Health’s FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Sotera Health stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.21. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,045,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $100,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $96,159,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at $38,933,000.

In other Sotera Health news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

