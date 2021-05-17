South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS (NYSE:SJIU) Trading Down 0.1%

South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS (NYSE:SJIU) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.95 and last traded at $41.09. 357,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 119,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

Separately, TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.9062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 9.27%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS (NYSE:SJIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

