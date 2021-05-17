South Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) Stock Price Up 1.3%

South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Mountain Merger stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,000.

South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

