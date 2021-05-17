Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.23

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 54340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWN. Mizuho boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after buying an additional 5,925,663 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,696,000 after buying an additional 716,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,119,000 after buying an additional 462,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after buying an additional 730,396 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

