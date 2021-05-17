Spaceswap Tops One Day Volume of $49,013.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Spaceswap coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spaceswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00087959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.47 or 0.00465731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.30 or 0.00227334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $571.89 or 0.01296257 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00042446 BTC.

Spaceswap Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

Spaceswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spaceswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spaceswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.