Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells $44,319.90 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $44,319.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $66,360.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $73,080.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $80,040.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,193 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $71,860.65.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $86,040.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $85,560.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 6,081 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $43,296.72.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,874 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $78,619.02.

On Monday, April 26th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $86,880.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $85,320.00.

Shares of LOV stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.36. 548,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. Spark Networks SE has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Spark Networks by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spark Networks by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 440,301 shares during the period.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

