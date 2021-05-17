Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Market Cap Reaches $106,847.01

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $106,847.01 and approximately $548.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

Sparkle Loyalty is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

