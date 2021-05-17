Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.18

Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.18 and last traded at C$4.94, with a volume of 103769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.92.

SDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.53.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.21 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile (CVE:SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.