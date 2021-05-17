SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s Largest Position

Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 292,066.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,878 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 61.2% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Briaud Financial Planning Inc owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $83,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.23. 253,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,100,527. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.