SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $17,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

