SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Cut by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 3.6% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 80,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,772,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,165,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,320,000 after purchasing an additional 43,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $496.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $490.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $281.17 and a 12 month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

