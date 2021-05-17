Spectiv Price Reaches $0.0001 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Spectiv has a market cap of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Spectiv coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00086281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00022758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.11 or 0.01251415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00115365 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00061716 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.