Spectrecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00077175 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00079685 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $143.73 or 0.00320819 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000670 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00012825 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00040229 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.