Spectrum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12,467.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $40,797.79 and $12,467.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.82 or 0.00679015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007223 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000171 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

