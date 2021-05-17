Spectrum (SPT) Trading Down 38.2% Over Last 7 Days

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $41,277.91 and $17,289.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $284.63 or 0.00638930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.