Spendcoin (SPND) Price Reaches $0.0293

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00085955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00022435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.57 or 0.01362561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00064647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00115194 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle's cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. "

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

