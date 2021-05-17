Spring Valley Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 24th

Spring Valley Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 24th. Spring Valley Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS SVSVU opened at $10.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,406,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,337,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,283,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,407,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.