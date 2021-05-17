Square (NYSE:SQ) Trading Down 4.9%

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $197.62 and last traded at $197.62. 242,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,618,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.30. The stock has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.86, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,250,191 shares of company stock valued at $299,526,783 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

