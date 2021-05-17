Stacks (STX) Price Down 22% This Week

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00003096 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $1.53 billion and $23.81 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00088573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.78 or 0.00453247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.39 or 0.00225473 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00034839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $574.44 or 0.01303217 BTC.

About Stacks

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,017,751 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.