StakedZEN (STZEN) Market Cap Tops $3.93 Million

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One StakedZEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $117.75 or 0.00264003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StakedZEN has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and $706.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StakedZEN has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00089602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.83 or 0.00452517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.43 or 0.00229657 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $605.87 or 0.01358407 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00041810 BTC.

StakedZEN Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 33,404 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using US dollars.

