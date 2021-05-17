Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 2,066 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $103.38 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.60.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.56.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

