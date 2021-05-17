Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 358,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,098,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 668,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,551,000 after purchasing an additional 159,745 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $92.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.60. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.