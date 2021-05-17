Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 2,329 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 645.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 511,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 443,067 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $16,123,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

MRCY stock opened at $63.73 on Monday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at $8,345,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $527,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,077. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

