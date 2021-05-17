Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 938 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $35,860,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $19,716,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,943,000 after purchasing an additional 45,025 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $7,695,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ROLL shares. Truist raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $196.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.39. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $109.48 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 30,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $5,722,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,961 shares of company stock worth $11,766,286. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.