Starbase Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Starbase coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $968,396.67 and $15,587.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 53.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00084982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $598.85 or 0.01344102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00064877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00115757 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

