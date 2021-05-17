Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,847 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,166 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.17. 199,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,353,441. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.73. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $129.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

