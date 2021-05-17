Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.10. The company had a trading volume of 50,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353,441. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.73. The firm has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

