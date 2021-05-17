State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 13,182 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,824,863.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $27.50 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

