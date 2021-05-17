State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 4,597 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Inovalon worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth $1,700,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 62,891.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 20.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 64.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 618,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after buying an additional 242,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 767.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

INOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.13.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

