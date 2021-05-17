State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Shares in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 243,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.26% of SiriusPoint at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at $237,000.

In other news, Director Franklin Iv Montross purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00.

SPNT stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $386.81 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

