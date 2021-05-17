State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,963,000 after buying an additional 2,159,914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $65,407,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,890,000 after buying an additional 1,339,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $54,095,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,221,000.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $40.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.48.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 225,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $10,736,670.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,736,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 754,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $44,458,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,631,255 shares of company stock worth $136,375,949 over the last quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.