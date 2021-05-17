State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,205 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,831 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of AtriCure worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,463,000 after buying an additional 196,420 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AtriCure by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,791,000 after buying an additional 113,794 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after buying an additional 1,025,105 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in AtriCure by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,080,000 after buying an additional 400,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 536,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,845,000 after purchasing an additional 35,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

ATRC opened at $72.00 on Monday. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at $989,127.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $3,010,133.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,272 shares of company stock worth $4,340,038 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

