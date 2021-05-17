State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,158 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $3,056,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,981.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,602,390.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of VSH opened at $23.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

