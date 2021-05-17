State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,530 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Axos Financial worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,515,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 36,320 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,929,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,227.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,070 shares of company stock valued at $821,729. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $46.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $54.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.