State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $76.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.64. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

